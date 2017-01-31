Search
Belgium-Brussels: IPA — Support to Kosovo Food and Veterinary Agency (KFVA) in upgrading and functionalising information technology systems and increasing its capacity to implement an integrated approach to food safety

Prior Information Notice

General Information
Belgium
   BRUSSELS
   Jan 31, 2017
   EU Development and Cooperation
   English

Goods, Works and Services

Information technology services   Business and management consultancy   

Original Text
Service prior information notice
Location — Kosovo (this designation is without prejudice to positions on status, and is in line with UNSCR 1244/1999 and the ICJ Opinion on the Kosovo declaration of independence)
1.Publication reference:

EuropeAid/138683/DH/SER/XK.

2.Procedure:

Restricted.

3.Programme title:

IPA II.

4.Financing:

2015/038-066.

