Belgium-Brussels: IPA — Support to Kosovo Food and Veterinary Agency (KFVA) in upgrading and functionalising information technology systems and increasing its capacity to implement an integrated approach to food safety
Prior Information Notice
|
We try our best to have the most accurate and up-to-date information available on our web site, but we cannot guarantee that all of the information provided is error-free.
If you have any updates, corrections, or complaints related to this notice, please contact the responsible purchaser directly.