General Information Country: United States Publication Date: Jan 31, 2017 Funding Agency: Department of Veterans Affairs Original Language: English Goods, Works and Services Teleconferencing services Original Text

This is special notice to announce amendment #0001 to solicitation # VA261-17-Q-0123 will be posted to include an updated PWS and a revised Pricing Schedule. The amendment is scheduled to be posted on 1-30-17.



Set-aside... Solicitation VA261-17-Q-0123; Amendment #0001This is special notice to announce amendment #0001 to solicitation # VA261-17-Q-0123 will be posted to include an updated PWS and a revised Pricing Schedule. The amendment is scheduled to be posted on 1-30-17.Set-aside... Membership Plans Basic Full Corporate $550 /year $1000 /year Price on request Buy Buy Contact us

Related Notices