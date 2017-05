Prior information notice

Supplies

Section I: Contracting authority

I.1) Name, addresses and contact point(s)

NHS Supply Chain acting as agent for NHS Business Services Authority

NHS Supply Chain, Foxbridge Way

For the attention of: Ben Griffin NUTS Code UKE4

WF6 1TL Normanton

UK

Telephone: +44 1924328837

E-mail: ben.griffin@supplychain.nhs.uk

Fax: +44 1924328744



Internet address(es):



General address of the contracting authority: www.supplychain.nhs.uk

Further information can be obtained from:



Internet address: NHS Supply Chain acting as agent for NHS Business Services AuthorityInternet address: http://procurement.supplychain.nhs.uk/ISS

I.2) Type of the contracting authority