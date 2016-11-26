Ghana-Accra: EDF — Technical assistance to enhance employment coordination function of the Ministry of Employment and Labour Relations (MELR) to ensure implementation of the national employment policy
Prior Information Notice
|
We try our best to have the most accurate and up-to-date information available on our web site, but we cannot guarantee that all of the information provided is error-free.
If you have any updates, corrections, or complaints related to this notice, please contact the responsible purchaser directly.