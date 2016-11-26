Search
Advanced Search

Ghana-Accra: EDF — Technical assistance to enhance employment coordination function of the Ministry of Employment and Labour Relations (MELR) to ensure implementation of the national employment policy

Prior Information Notice

General Information
Ghana
   ACCRA
   Nov 26, 2016
   English

Goods, Works and Services

Supporting services for the government   Business and management consultancy   

Original Text
Service prior information notice
Location — Ghana
1.Publication reference:

EuropeAid/138526/IH/SER/GH.

2.Procedure:

Restricted.

3.Programme title:

Ghana employment and social protection programme (GESP).

4.Financing:

Financing agreement: FED/2015/37-449.

Membership Plans

Basic

Full

Corporate

$550/year

$1000/year

Price on request

Buy Buy Contact us
Please note that this notice is for your information only.
We try our best to have the most accurate and up-to-date information available on our web site, but we cannot guarantee that all of the information provided is error-free.
If you have any updates, corrections, or complaints related to this notice, please contact the responsible purchaser directly.
 