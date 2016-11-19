Search
Advanced Search

United Kingdom-Stoke-on-Trent:

Prior Information Notice

General Information
United Kingdom
   STOKE-ON-TRENT
   Nov 19, 2016
   English

Goods, Works and Services

Hospital    Health services  

Original Text
Prior information notice
Services
Section I: Contracting authority
I.1) Name, addresses and contact point(s)
NHS Midlands and Lancashire CSU
Heron House, 120 Grove Road
Stoke-on-Trent
ST4 4LX
UK
Contact point(s): Elizabeth Johnson
E-mail: elizabeth.johnson1@nhs.net
NUTS code: UKG24
Internet address(es):
https://mlcsu.bravosolution.co.uk
I.1) Name, addresses and contact point(s)
NHS North Staffordshire CCG
Smithfield One Building, Leonard Coates Way
Stoke-on-Trent
ST1 4FA
UK
Contact point(s): Elizabeth Johnson
E-mail: elizabeth.johnson1@nhs.net
NUTS code: UKG24
Internet address(es):
http://www.northstaffsccg.nhs.uk/
I.1) Name, addresses and contact point(s)
NHS Stoke on Trent CCG
Smithfield One, Leonard Coates Way
Stoke-on-Trent
ST1 4FA
UK
Contact point(s): Elizabeth Johnson
E-mail: elizabeth.johnson1@nhs.net
NUTS code: UKG24
Internet address(es):
http://www.stokeccg.nhs.uk/
I.2) Type of the contracting authority
Membership Plans

Basic

Full

Corporate

$550/year

$1000/year

Price on request

Buy Buy Contact us
Please note that this notice is for your information only.
We try our best to have the most accurate and up-to-date information available on our web site, but we cannot guarantee that all of the information provided is error-free.
If you have any updates, corrections, or complaints related to this notice, please contact the responsible purchaser directly.
 