General Information Country: Kyrgyzstan Publication Date: Nov 18, 2016 Funding Agency: World Bank Original Language: English Goods, Works and Services Urban development construction work Original Text



Kyrgyz Republic

"Urban DevelopmentProject (UDP)"

GENERAL PROCUREMENT NOTICE

Project ID No.Credit Number#5762-KG

Grant Number#D101-KG



The Kyrgyz Republic has applied for financing in the amount of US$ [12, 0million] equivalent from the International Development Association (IDA) toward the cost of the "UrbanDevelopment... GENERAL PROCUREMENT NOTICEKyrgyz Republic"Urban DevelopmentProject (UDP)"GENERAL PROCUREMENT NOTICEProject ID No.Credit Number#5762-KGGrant Number#D101-KGThe Kyrgyz Republic has applied for financing in the amount of US$ [12, 0million] equivalent from the International Development Association (IDA) toward the cost of the "UrbanDevelopment... Membership Plans Basic Full Corporate $550 /year $1000 /year Price on request Buy Buy Contact us

Related Notices