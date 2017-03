General Information Country: United States Publication Date: Nov 10, 2016 Funding Agency: Department of the Navy Original Language: English Goods, Works and Services Structural products Original Text



This acquisition will be negotiated on a 100% SMALL BUSINESS SET ASIDE basis. Interested persons may identify their interest and capability to respond to the requirement or submit proposals prior to offer due date... Fleet Logistics Center Puget Sound will be soliciting for JOINT EXPANSION in accordance with solicitation specifications.This acquisition will be negotiated on a 100% SMALL BUSINESS SET ASIDE basis. Interested persons may identify their interest and capability to respond to the requirement or submit proposals prior to offer due date...

