General Information Country: United States Publication Date: Nov 29, 2016 Funding Agency: Department of Homeland Security Original Language: English Goods, Works and Services Burglar-alarm systems Clasps, lock parts and keys Original Text

for CCV and IDS System Replacement

in

San Jose, CA

Request for Quotation

HSHQW9-17-Q-00003



The US Department of Homeland Security (DHS), National Protection and Programs Directorate (NPPD), Federal Protective Service (FPS) intends to solicit and award a firm-fixed-price purchase order for the installation of Closed Circuit Video (CCV) and Intrusion Detection System (IDS) replacement... Synposisfor CCV and IDS System ReplacementinSan Jose, CARequest for QuotationHSHQW9-17-Q-00003The US Department of Homeland Security (DHS), National Protection and Programs Directorate (NPPD), Federal Protective Service (FPS) intends to solicit and award a firm-fixed-price purchase order for the installation of Closed Circuit Video (CCV) and Intrusion Detection System (IDS) replacement...

