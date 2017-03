General Information Country: United States Publication Date: Sep 30, 2016 Funding Agency: Defense Logistics Agency Original Language: English Goods, Works and Services Processed food products Original Text



Its estimated maximum dollar amount is $278,000,000.00... The DLA Troop Support intends to solicit for a full-line of produce support for DoD and Non-DoD (USDA School) customers located in the State of New York, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania. This is a 100% Small Business Set Aside acquisition. The total length of the contract will be four (4.0) years. It contains two (24 month) tier periods.Its estimated maximum dollar amount is $278,000,000.00...

