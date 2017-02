General Information Country: United States Publication Date: Aug 31, 2016 Funding Agency: Department of the Army Original Language: English Goods, Works and Services Administrative educational services Health and social work services Original Text

A passing grade in this course satisfies the contractual requirement for certification of Contractor... The Corps of Engineers, Rock Island District, in partnership with the Louisville District Illinois Resident Office and the Associated General Contractors (AGC) of Iowa will present the Construction Quality Management for Contractors training in Davenport, Iowa on October 5th and 6th, 2016.A passing grade in this course satisfies the contractual requirement for certification of Contractor... Membership Plans Basic Full Corporate $550 /year $1000 /year Price on request Buy Buy Contact us

Related Notices