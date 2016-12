General Information Country: Italy City/Locality: PADOVA Publication Date: Aug 27, 2016 Original Language: Italian Goods, Works and Services Buildings of particular historical or architectural interest Original Text Prior information notice Works Section I: Contracting authority I.1) Name, addresses and contact point(s) Comune di Padova

Via del Municipio

Contact point(s): Settore Edilizia Pubblica e Impianti Sportivi

For the attention of: arch. Luigino Gennaro

35122 Padova

IT

Telephone: +39 0498204301

E-mail: ediliziapubblica@comune.padova.it

Fax: +39 0498204310

Internet address(es):

Address of the buyer profile:

General address of the contracting authority: www.padovanet.it Address of the buyer profile: http://www.padovanet.it Further information can be obtained from: The above mentioned contact point(s) I.2) Type of the contracting authority Membership Plans Basic Full Corporate $440/year $550/year $800/year $1000/year Price on request Buy Buy Contact us

Related Notices