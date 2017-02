This notice of intent is not a request for proposals or quotations; however, any challenges to... In accordance with FAR 6.302-1, NAVSUP Fleet Logistics Center Norfolk, Groton Office intends to award a Sole Source Firm Fixed Price Contract to Eaton Hydraulics Group Training Services for purchase of two (2) 2-sided Hydraulic Training Simulators. The delivery period will be 20 weeks after award.This notice of intent is not a request for proposals or quotations; however, any challenges to... Membership Plans Basic Full Corporate $440/year $550/year $800/year $1000/year Price on request Buy Buy Contact us