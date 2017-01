General Information Country: United States Publication Date: Aug 9, 2016 Funding Agency: Department of the Army Original Language: English Goods, Works and Services Works for complete or part construction and civil engineering work Original Text



The intent of this industry day is to share and gather information that will foster program efficiencies for USACE requirements during FY17 and beyond... The U. S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), Mississippi Valley Division (MVD), is conducting an Industry Day to address specific topics regarding stone supply, delivery and placement within the Mississippi River.The intent of this industry day is to share and gather information that will foster program efficiencies for USACE requirements during FY17 and beyond... Membership Plans Basic Full Corporate $440/year $550/year $800/year $1000/year Price on request Buy Buy Contact us

Related Notices