General Information Country: United States Publication Date: Aug 9, 2016 Funding Agency: Department of the Air Force Original Language: English Goods, Works and Services Engineering services Original Text This is a Sole Source engineering support requirement for the United States Air Force (USAF) TH-1H helicopter. The requirement is to acquire sustaining engineering support for the USAF TH-1H aircraft instrument, avionic, communication and navigation systems along with all associated electrical and wiring systems. Sustaining engineering support will be provided for detail components as well as the... Membership Plans Basic Full Corporate $440/year $550/year $800/year $1000/year Price on request Buy Buy Contact us

Related Notices