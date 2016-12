General Information Country: Bangladesh City/Locality: Dhaka Publication Date: Jul 27, 2016 Original Language: English Goods, Works and Services Urban planning and landscape architectural services Feasibility study, advisory service, analysis Feasibility study Market research services Original Text







Independent pre-feasibility studies for each zone will be required. Each pre-feasibility study will be comprised of the following components:



• Review of existing studies, information, laws and policies;



• Competitiveness Analysis of EZs with benchmarking against 6 regional and global locations highlighting individual competitive... Activities include, but not limited to the following:Independent pre-feasibility studies for each zone will be required. Each pre-feasibility study will be comprised of the following components:• Review of existing studies, information, laws and policies;• Competitiveness Analysis of EZs with benchmarking against 6 regional and global locations highlighting individual competitive... Membership Plans Basic Full Corporate $440/year $550/year $800/year $1000/year Price on request Buy Buy Contact us

Related Notices