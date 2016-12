THIS SOLICITATION AND ANY SUBSEQUENT AMENDMENTS WILL BE POSTED TO THE NECO WEBSITE: WWW.NECO.NAVY.MIL



ELECTRONIC SUBMISSION OF QUOTES IS AVAILABLE THROUGH THE NECO WEBSITE





Set-aside code: Total Small Business

Place of performance:

PSNS 1400 FARRAGUT AVE... ELECTRODESTHIS SOLICITATION AND ANY SUBSEQUENT AMENDMENTS WILL BE POSTED TO THE NECO WEBSITE: WWW.NECO.NAVY.MILELECTRONIC SUBMISSION OF QUOTES IS AVAILABLE THROUGH THE NECO WEBSITESet-aside code: Total Small BusinessPlace of performance:PSNS 1400 FARRAGUT AVE... Membership Plans Basic Full Corporate $440/year $550/year $800/year $1000/year Price on request Buy Buy Contact us